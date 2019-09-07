Homes evacuated after suspect device found near Strabane police station

A number of local residents have been evacuated from their homes after a suspect device was found in Strabane town centre.

The device was discovered in the Church View area and a security alert is ongoing.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the device had been found "behind the police station".

“Church View is a built up residential area that’s home to a number of elderly people and families. It is a disgrace that once again people in this town have been forced from their homes as police investigate a suspect device. Residents are being absolutely tortured by this," the SDLP MLA said.

“Those behind this constant disruption have nothing to offer people here. I have spoken to police today and hope that local people can be allowed back to their homes as quickly as possible as the area is made safe.”

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhaith Begley said the incident was causing disruption.

“Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Strabane and have no support," she said.

“These actions need to end immediately.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a security alert is currently ongoing in the area.

"There's a security alert in Church View in Strabane following the discovery of a suspicious object. A number of homes have been evacuated while the object is examined," the spokesperson said.