Homes evacuated after suspect package found in Derry

Police are at the scene. Credit: Leona O'Neill

Around 10 homes have been evacuated after a suspect package was discovered in Londonderry on Monday night.

The package was discovered in an alleyway in the Beechwood Avenue area.

Police are currently at the scene and Army Technical Officers are on their way.

Evacuated families are being catered for at the Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

"A number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place. We thank everyone for their patience,” Inspector Paul Patton said.