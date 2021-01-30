Homes evacuated after suspicious object discovered in Co Down

Security alert comes to an end on Saturday nightDevice was discovered by resident cleaning the roadside, says MLA

The Newcastle Road, outside Seaforde, was closed in both directions for a number of hours on Saturday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object. Photo credit: Cllr Alan Lewis.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after a security alert in Co Down came to an end following the discovery of a suspicious object by a member of the public on Saturday.

The Newcastle Road in Seaforde was closed in both directions for several hours but has been re-opened.

The suspicious object, which was examined by ammunition technical officers, was taken from scene for further examination.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said: "I would like to thank the residents in the Newcastle Road area for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

"I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the Newcastle Road to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1015 30/01/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the discovery of the device was very concerning and that it was found by a local resident.

"This device was found by a good spirited local resident who was clearing rubbish along the side of the road," he explained.

"If this device turns out to have been dangerous the repercussions could have been devastating. Such devices are a thing of our past and have no place in our modern society.

"The inconvenience and impact of this on the local community will be considerable and I utterly condemn those that placed that device."

Sinn Fein's South Down MLA Emma Rogan condemned those responsible and said the alert had caused disruption and inconvenience to residents.

“This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency," she stated.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”