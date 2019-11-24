Homes evacuated after suspicious object discovered in Newry

A small number of homes have been evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The object was found in the Violet Hill Avenue area at around 3.45pm.

Police are at the scene.

Cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area, including at the junction of College Gardens.

No main roads have been closed at this time.

Inspector Ryan Moore thanked the public for their cooperation.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe," he said.