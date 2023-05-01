Homes evacuated and man arrested in ongoing east Belfast security alert following crash

One man has been arrested after a crash in the area this morning.

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Alexander Road area of east Belfast, following a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the area.

One man has been arrested at the scene, and is currently in police custody.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present, and motorists are advised that there are road closures in place between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge Roundabout on the Cregagh Road.

More to follow.