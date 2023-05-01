Homes evacuated and man arrested in ongoing security alert at Belfast police station

Cordons are in place in the area

The scene at Alexander Road where a security alert remains ongoing at a police station in the area. Pic: Kevin Scott

A vehicle is understood to have crashed outside the police station gates. Pic: Kevin Scott

A number of homes have been evacuated in east Belfast due to an ongoing security alert close to a PSNI station in the area.

It is understood the alert was sparked after a vehicle was involved in a crash outside the station.

No visible damage has been caused to the main gates during the incident.

“Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Alexander Road area of east Belfast, following a report of a one-vehicle crash,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“One man has been arrested at the scene, and is currently in police custody. Cordons are in place, with members of the public asked to avoid the area at present.

“Motorists are advised that there are road closures in place between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge Roundabout on the Cregagh Road.”