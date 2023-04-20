BREAKING | 

Homes evacuated as police attend report of suspicious object in Coleraine

A suspicious object has been located in the area.

The object is thought to have been buried for a number of years© PA

Liam TunneyBelfast Telegraph

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Woodburn Crescent area of Coleraine following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The object is believed to have been buried in this location for a number of years.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised a cordon is in place at Sprucefield Drive and Danes Hill Road. A number of nearby houses are also due to be evacuated.

The area is closed to traffic and pedestrians at present. A further update will be provided in due course.

More to follow.