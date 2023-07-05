Homes evacuated as wheelie bin set alight during arson attack in Coleraine

The bin was placed at the door of a property in Coleraine.

A wheelie bin has been set alight and placed at the front door of a property in Co Londonderry in an overnight arson attack.

Detectives are appealing for information following the attack on the property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday July 5.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 1.25am, we received a report that a wheelie bin had been placed at the front door of a flat in the in the Richmond Drive area and set alight.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

“Luckily no one was at home at the time, however neighbours had to be evacuated for a short time during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone with any information or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 75 05/07/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”