Homes in east Belfast evacuated after discovery of suspected World War Two grenade

Christopher Leebody

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Greenway area of east Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, following the discovery of what is believed to be a Second World War grenade.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police have evacuated a number of residents from their home in the Greenway area of East Belfast following the discovery of what is believed to be a World War Two grenade."

