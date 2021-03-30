Homes in east Belfast evacuated after discovery of suspected World War Two grenade
Christopher Leebody
A number of homes have been evacuated in the Greenway area of east Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, following the discovery of what is believed to be a Second World War grenade.
In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police have evacuated a number of residents from their home in the Greenway area of East Belfast following the discovery of what is believed to be a World War Two grenade."
There are no further details at this time.