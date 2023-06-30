Homes of Alliance Party councillors targeted in ‘sinister’ Portrush security alert

An object wrapped in a Pride flag was left outside the home of Cllr Peter McCully.

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A security alert in Portrush was sparked after a suspicious object wrapped in a Pride flag was left at the home of a local Alliance Party councillor, the party have confirmed.

A second device was also left at the home of a former party councillor in the area.

The Alliance Party has condemned the incident as “reckless violence”.

"Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of Councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor,” said a spokesperson.

"We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

"In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to their irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

"This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job. The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge.

"It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland. We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately."

Police have declared the incident a hoax.

“The object, which was wrapped in a Pride flag, was located after police received a call at around 7.30pm which stated that two devices had been left in the area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Police will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety. Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately.

"Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Hopefield Avenue while the alert was ongoing have now returned and roads have reopened.”

A spokesperson for LGBTQIA+ advocacy group The Rainbow Project said: "We are deeply concerned to hear the reports of a security incident in Portrush last night where two suspicious objects were allegedly wrapped in a pride flag. Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this incident.

“We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities.

"Help and support are available should you require more information on our website.”

It is understood the hoax device was left close to where prominent LGBT activist Mark Ashton lived in Portrush and comes a month ahead of the Causeway Pride event due to take place in the town on August 5.