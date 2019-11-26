Honour for campaigner Liz Cunningham diagnosed with dementia at 48

Liz Cunningham with her Lifetime Achievement Award is joined by her husband Phillip at the Dementia Friendly Awards in Belfast’s Europa Hotel

A woman diagnosed with dementia aged just 48 has been recognised for her campaigning.

Liz Cunningham received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Dementia Friendly Awards yesterday.

The ceremony - held at the Europa Hotel and hosted by Alzheimer's Society ambassador Sarah Travers - honoured Liz, who is from Belfast, for her years of campaigning to improve the lives of dementia sufferers.

Speaking after receiving the award, Liz said: "I have enjoyed doing it over the last 10 years.

"Going from the beginning when I was told I could no longer work, I was devastated. And then trying to build myself up again.

"I am not a person that sits in the house.

"The results... it took three years really to complete. Doctors were coming and going. The family suffers the most because they are the ones sitting the background.

"The way I was treated I thought, I never want anyone else to be treated that way.

"I have lived my 10 years while working and trying to inform everybody about dementia.

"I have lived it with my children, grandchild and husband and we have had lots of laughter in the house."