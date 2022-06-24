Honoured: Dementia NI founder is first to take up Commonwealth Games baton

A charity champion has been honoured as the first local community baton bearer for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Dementia NI founder John McErlane received the Queen’s Baton yesterday at the Belfast offices of PriceWaterhouseCooper, which hosts the charity’s empowerment groups.

It kicked off the baton’s four-day journey around Northern Ireland ahead of the launch of the event in Birmingham on July 28.

The Toomebridge fisherman (64) was diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

He set up Dementia NI with four other people in 2015.

John said: “I am pleased and privileged to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent people with a diagnosis of dementia across Northern Ireland.

“Our mission is to help make Northern Ireland a better place for people with dementia. The ethos of our founding members is for people with dementia to have our voices heard.

“So, to have the opportunity to speak on behalf of Dementia NI on this big platform is humbling and mind-blowing.

“With this opportunity I want to send a message to people that you can live a good quality of life and continue to achieve things with dementia, even if you have to make a few adaptations, and for people who aren’t familiar with the condition to not make hasty judgments about what we can and can’t do.

“I would also like to reach out to those people and families who may be finding a dementia diagnosis difficult to accept and encourage them to come forward to Dementia NI for support. It may be useful for them to talk to someone in the same situation who can help them make sense of the difficulties they are experiencing.”

Dementia NI said John’s “outstanding commitment to challenging the stigma and preconceptions of a dementia diagnosis has helped lay the strong foundations for the organisation we have today”.

“We are overjoyed that John is the first person from NI with a unique and inspiring story to receive the baton, which has now been passed to other charities and organisations.

“Along with his fellow Dementia NI founders, John has gone above and beyond to ensure those who receive a dementia diagnosis are not alone through Dementia NI’s peer support service.”

The baton is currently on a 294-day journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.