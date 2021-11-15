Honouring the war dead… NI falls silent for fallen heroes

Wreath-laying ceremonies and crowds return after restrictions curtailed many events last year

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson lay wreaths at the Cenotaph in London yesterday. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin lays a wreath during the service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Young people take part in the annual Remembrance Sunday parade in Londonderry

Royals Camilla, Kate and Sophie on the balcony above the Cenotaph in London. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

People across Northern Ireland fell silent yesterday as they honoured the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Events were held in towns and cities to mark lives lost in two world wars and other conflicts.

Political leaders, military veterans and members of the public joined in the national two-minute silence at 11am.

Events had added poignancy after Covid restrictions curtailed many ceremonies last year.

In Belfast, Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl laid a wreath at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall.

First Minister Paul Givan was also in attendance.

The cenotaph at City Hall was also bathed in red yesterday evening to mark the occasion.

In Enniskillen, Irish premier Micheal Martin laid a wreath at the cenotaph before attending a service in St Macartin's Cathedral, continuing a tradition started by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012.

Mr Martin was joined by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.

The event took place 34 years on from the IRA Poppy Day bomb attack at the Enniskillen war memorial.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay respects to the war dead were killed and dozens more were injured in the no-warning blast in 1987 just minutes before the event was due to start. A 12th victim of the bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Mr Martin said: "I'm very pleased to be here on Remembrance Sunday, in Enniskillen, in particular.

"I'm carrying on now a tradition that has gone on quite a number of years, in terms of the successive Taoisigh coming to this location.

"In terms of remembering those who died in past wars, and also what's coming to mind is the terrible atrocity of 1987 in Enniskillen, when 12 people were killed and 60 injured.

"It calls to mind the futility of destruction and violence, and the impact that it had on this community and so many communities on the island.

"That speaks to the need for ongoing work, to reconcile, to work together, to bring together the different traditions on the island, to share the agenda for the future."

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster attended the event in a private capacity.

She stood alongside relatives of those killed in the 1987 massacre, at the Clinton Centre, the location where the bomb exploded.

Conservative MP and Northern Ireland Minister of State Conor Burns was also in attendance.

In London, meanwhile, members of the royal family and senior politicians led the National Service of Remembrance.

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial.

Boris Johnson, who appeared sombre as he laid a wreath, said it was a moment to "come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.

Charles placed a wreath of poppies on his mother's behalf, as has been the tradition since 2017, but the act had further symbolism given her absence.

In what would have been the Queen's place on the balcony stood her 86-year-old cousin the Duke of Kent, with his sister Princess Alexandra at his side, as they solemnly watched the proceedings.

The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.

Looking on from another balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building were other royals — the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also took part at the service in London.

He tweeted: “Honoured to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall this morning in memory of all from Northern Ireland and across our United Kingdom — Armed Forces personnel, police, prison service, civilians and others who have fallen in war and conflict. We will remember them.”

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath to remember the fallen in war in a ceremony at Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance on the Royal Mile.