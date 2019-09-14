Hopes of late September heatwave in Northern Ireland are fizzling out

Hopes of a late September heatwave in Northern Ireland are fading, with signs that this weekend's better than average weather will be short-lived.

The weekend and early next week is expected to be generally settled across Northern Ireland due to an area of high pressure.

Today is expected to be the best day, with plenty of sunny intervals and a top temperature of around 19C in the east.

Tomorrow will be cloudier, with outbreaks of rain likely during the day. It will feel increasingly fresh, with a high of around 14C. Things look set to improve again into the start of the week and while temperatures will stay slightly below average, the next few days will see plenty of sunshine and afternoons will generally feel pleasant with only a light breeze.

The Met Office said: "The high pressure is sticking around into next week. But the general feeling is that it will feel slightly cooler by the end of the week as north-westerly winds move across."