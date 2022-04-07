Horrific Co Tyrone collision that took three lives caused by one of the victims’ high speed

Crash: Scene of the fatal accident in 2019 outside village of Moy. Credit: John McVitty/McAuley Multimedia

An inquest into the deaths of three people after a crash at a treacherous bend in Co Tyrone has found one of the victims was driving at excessive speed when he spun out of control.

The car crashed into an oncoming vehicle, seriously injuring the front seat passenger, who later died.

Coroner Maria Dougan outlined how Patrik Kemenczei (27) and Alaedin Fejzula (23), both from Derrycaw Road, Dungannon, died at the scene near Moy on February 3, 2019.

The third victim, Brigid McKenna (67), from Emyvale, Co Monaghan, was the passenger in a Toyota driven by her husband.

They were travelling to visit their son in Loughgall.

Mr Kemenczei was driving a Skoda car and Mr Fejzula was the front seat passenger.

A female rear seat passenger, who was badly injured, told the inquest Mr Kemenczei was a safe driver who did not speed, and she believed he and Mr Fejzula were wearing seatbelts as “they always did”.

She remembered waking up in hospital but had no recollection of the accident itself.

Mr McKenna told the inquest his speed was about 40mph, and on approaching a left-hand bend observed two or three cars coming in the opposite direction and driving “very fast”.

One car “lost control or tried to pass the vehicle in front”, and in doing so came onto Mr McKenna’s side of the road.

He recalled hearing his wife cry out but not having time to react before the car collided with his.

While unconscious for a time, Mr McKenna came round and realised he and his wife were being cut from the wreckage. Both had been wearing seatbelts.

Mrs McKenna was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery.

A witness described travelling in front of the Skoda through Moy before the crash.

On leaving the 30mph limit, the Skoda overtook at speed and high revs were heard from the engine.

Shortly after he observed it “snaking”, as the rear swung out and in before skidding sideways and ended up facing the opposite direction, colliding with the Toyota.

It was, said the witness, “completely out of control”.

Another witness described the Skoda as “flying”, and observed it lose control, swing out at the back end, and spin 360 degrees. While he didn’t see the actual collision, he heard the impact.

The witness checked the drivers of both vehicles and observed Mr McKenna obviously in pain and bleeding from his nose.

In the Skoda, Mr Kemenczei was slumped towards the door and the female was screaming hysterically in the rear.

Emergency services arrived and Mr Fejzula was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Mr Kemenczei received CPR. However, there was no response and he too was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Mrs McKenna was found to have multiple fractures and internal injuries.

Her condition remained very unstable during surgery.

She developed organ failure and rapidly deteriorated, passing away two days later.

A forensic engineer examined both vehicles and discovered the rear tyres on the Skoda were in a “very poor road-running condition” and estimated the speed as it went out of control at 72mph, impacting with the McKennas’ car at around 60mph.

He said while Mr Kemenczei had been wearing a seatbelt, it appeared Mr Fejzula and the rear passenger were not.

The coroner held Mr Kemenczei and Mr Fejzula died from multiple injuries.

She found Mrs McKenna died as a result of multiple injuries and complications.

Passing on her condolences to the victims’ families, Ms Dougan said: “It is clear to me how loved each of the deceased were.

“They lost their lives in tragic circumstances.

“I hope in time these findings may in some small measure help come to terms with loss.”

Following the incident, warning signs on the road were changed with an additional advisory maximum speed of 30mph.