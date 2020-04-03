Horror as decapitated pigs' heads dumped in Co Down field

An investigation is under way after at least 20 decapitated pig heads were dumped in rural Co Down.

The gruesome scene was discovered by a resident on the Clontafleece Road close to Warrenpoint on Tuesday night.

The eyewitness reported it to local independent councillor Mark Gibbons.

Describing the scene, Mr Gibbons said the heads were dumped close to the old Clontafleece Primary School, between the villages of Burren and Mayobridge.

"Local residents contacted me and said they were lying at the side of the field up a laneway," he continued.

"There were about 20 pigs' heads. There was no other part of the body, just the heads sitting stacked up, and it was just horrific.

"I couldn't believe it. I was sitting at the kitchen table with the family around me when I saw it and I just went pale."

Mr Gibbons added that he does not know who would have done this and said local farmers are just as "puzzled".

"There's very few pig farmers in the area anyway and any of the pig farmers that we do know just simply wouldn't do something like that," he said. "We're trying to find out what on Earth has happened."

The councillor stated that Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the PSNI were all informed.

He also appealed for anyone with any information to contact police.

A spokesperson for the council said the heads were removed from the scene yesterday by a private contractor.

"The council's environmental health department have also reported this incident to DAERA and to the National Food Crime Unit for further investigation," they added.

"Newry, Mourne and Down District Council condemns this incident and is appalled by the treatment the animals experienced."