Horror as dogs found dead and tied together in water at NI beauty spot

The dogs were recovered from Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy. We have pixilated the photos due to the distressing content. Picture: Lisa Marsh.

A woman has appealed for the public’s help after two dogs were found dead in horrific circumstances at a Co Tyrone beauty spot.

The German Shepherds had been tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell at Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy.

They were removed from the water on Friday evening, after their partially-submerged remains had been spotted by a local resident.

It is not known if the dogs had been killed or died before they were dumped in the water.

A vet is expected to perform autopsies to determine the causes of their death.

Lisa Marsh, who works for Mid-Ulster District Council, helped to remove the dogs and branded those responsible as ‘subhuman’.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “A friend who lives nearby was made aware and he contacted me as I work for the council.

“My partner and I brought the canoe and removed the dogs from the lough.

“When I saw they were tied together with a weight I contacted the police.

“We then assisted the police in moving the dogs to be autopsied by a vet.”

Lisa has appealed for people to help find the culprit.

She added: “Somebody must know who could have done this.

“There is no excuse for such cruelty.

“Unwanted dogs can be collected by the Dog Warden or handed in to the local pound.

“No animal deserves to be treated in such a despicable, barbaric manner.”

Lisa said her only hope is the dogs did not suffer.

“I pray they were already dead and not thrown in to drown,” she added.

“This is not the first time I have come across such a thing.

“A few years ago at work my colleague and I rescued a Samoyed from Coalisland canal.

“Snowy had been tied to a breeze block and thrown in. Thankfully we were able to save him and a while later he came into my care under Malamute Sanctuary NI and he was rehomed to a wonderful couple.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.