Horses for courses… how a Horsebox transformed into food and drink stall could be coming to Belfast

Belfast city centre could be in line for a new food and drink stand — in a converted horsebox.

The council has received an application for the stand, which would be situated on Berry Street, just off Royal Avenue. A decision on granting the license will be made by councillors on Wednesday evening.

Filed by a Mrs Anita Cooley, the application is to sell hot and cold non-alcoholic drinks, cold food and ice cream.

The proposed times for operating the stall would be from Monday to Sunday from 7.30am and 3pm. Photographs of the converted horsebox, which measures 3.15m to 2m, shows a wood-panelled interior and a hatch, along with flowers decorating part of the exterior. The horsebox/food stall is to be called 'The Cool Filly'.

While the horsebox is larger than a normal city centre street trading pitch, council papers state councillors may decide "to grant a design which varies from the agreed policy and that such a decision would not be taken to have created any kind of precedent in respect of future applications”.

"The committee has previously granted licences for larger pitch sizes at three different locations within the city centre."

According to a briefing paper drawn up for members of Belfast City Council's Licensing Committee, the Belfast City Centre Management team (BCCM) — a company that delivers demand-led services and projects in Belfast city centre — "is concerned that a stall selling food will be in direct competition with established businesses in the area who provide similar commodities”.

The paper adds: "Berry Street is an area which has undergone extensive public realm improvements in recent years, and this has greatly enhanced the appearance of the area. BCCM believes that a high standard of appearance would ensure the proposed trailer adds to the aesthetics of the area, as opposed to detracting from it.

"Committee may wish to note that there are two outlets close by selling similar commodities."

In recent years, converted horseboxes and shipping containers have been used to create pop-up food and drinks stalls across the UK and further afield. There has also been a rise in street food vendors and other creative eateries.

The news comes after it emerged that a street food and retail market set in shipping containers is to come to Belfast later this year. The market is to be situated on Bankmore Square, after technology company Kainos agreed to temporarily lease the site to the social enterprise Box Office, who are behind the market.

Other pop-up food stalls that have proved a hit in Belfast include Hill Street Hatch in the Cathedral Quarter, serving up its signature cheese toasties, and the nearby Filipino street food spot Kubo.

Will Neill, who runs the Box Office social enterprise, is also behind turning the old Arnott's fruit warehouse in Belfast into a street food venue. Called the 'Common Market', the venture will house independent street food vendors, such as Baps by Freight, a spin-off from the Freight restaurant business, and French Canadian vendor Oui Poutine.

The Common Market will open from Thursdays to Sundays, midday to midnight, and will also include a stage set up for music and DJs.

Mr Neill told the Belfast Telegraph in July: “My overall goal is to reanimate several disused spaces in areas of the city through food-led hospitality and bring them back to their former glory, though this part of town has never really had its moment of glory."