Hospitality staff urged to be vigilant after reports of drinks being spiked in Derry

Warning from Foyle MLA McLaughlin comes after teenage girl in Londonderry needed hospital treatment

There have been reports of alleged incidents of drink spiking in Londonderry. Credit: PA

Bar and nightclub staff have been urged to vigilant following reports of alleged incidents of drink spiking in Londonderry.

The plea was made by SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin amid headlines yesterday of a new type of spiking being reported in England which involves women being ‘jabbed’ with a needle containing a substance.

The warning comes just days after the PSNI revealed a teenage girl, who believed her drink had been spiked, had been taken to hospital from the Foyle Street area of Derry city centre.

The PSNI revealed last night that it has received six reports of drink spiking between January and September this year.

Ms McLaughlin, who has since called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to review legislation into drink spiking, said she would be meeting with the PSNI tomorrow for an update on the issue.

"My office has received allegations of several incidents of drinks being spiked in Derry city centre bars,” she said.

"This is extremely concerning and this must be taken very seriously.

"It is also very worrying to hear reports from England that there have been incidents where women have been injected with drugs, by being jagged in the back of the neck or leg."

There have been reports that unsuspecting women have been injected with a drug that renders them unconscious or semi-conscious before they are sexually assaulted.

Police organisations across the UK have been asked to urgently assess the scale of drink spiking at nightclubs and parties amid a rise in reports and claims some people have been drugged by injection.

Police chiefs have also been asked to urgently provide more information on their assessment of the scale of the problem after reports of incidents in several parts of the UK, including Nottingham, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Groups from more than 30 universities have joined an online campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs, with campaigners seeking "tangible" changes to make them safer, such as covers/stoppers for drinks, and more rigorous searches of clubbers.

A petition launched last week to make it a legal requirement for nightclubs to thoroughly search guests on entry has already gained more than 120,000 signatures.

Ms McLaughlin stressed the night time industry needs to take action to ensure patrons feel safe while out socialising.

"Bouncers and bar staff need to be aware of these risks, keep an eye for this happening and ensure that any person who has been affected in this way is taken to a place of safety,” said the SDLP MLA.

Meanwhile, Foyle Assemblywoman Ciara Ferguson of Sinn Fein added: “If you need to go somewhere without your drink, try to ensure someone you trust will watch it until you get back or discard it.”