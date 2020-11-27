Hospitals record highest virus-related deaths in week to November 20

There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

An infection Control nurse looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

Hospitals in Northern Ireland recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to November 20, official figures show.

There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

Almost 60% of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Statistics agency Nisra said: “The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

The comparative overall number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to November 20 was 927.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that, of the 560 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to November 20, 80% (447) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 113 happening in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42% of all Covid-19-related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.