Hostage drama as armed police swoop on Belfast hotel following reports of ‘man with gun’

Guests were left shocked after the man entered the building shirtless at around 6.00pm.

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Armed counter terror police were scrambled to a Belfast hotel following reports that a man with a gun had entered the hotel and was screaming at staff and guests.

One man was taken hostage during the terrifying incident which happened at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

He was released unharmed.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man and later revealed the gun was a replica.

In Pics: CTSFO respond to reports of man with gun in Belfast Hotel

Police dog units and specialist firearms officers carrying shields and assault rifles swooped on the hotel moments after the incident began.

It is understood a man entered the hotel shirtless and began to smash glass, before approaching the front desk and screaming at them to “get down”.

Having concealed what appeared to be a gun under the shirt he had removed, he then moved to the restaurant area and began screaming at guests.

It is understood the front desk staff locked themselves in a ‘safe room’ and activated a panic button to alert police. Staff evacuated the city centre hotel.

It’s understood that the man was arrested shortly after the police’s arrival.

A topless man in handcuffs was taken from the hotel by officers as crowds watched on from nearby bars.

One person tweeted that the intruder had pointed a gun at his daughter and a member of the hotel staff before going into the restaurant “screaming for everyone to get down”.

The hotel declined to comment when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

A large cordon remains in place at the scene.

In a statement, the PSNI said a 31-year-old man had been arrested following reports that a man with a gun had entered a hotel on Ormeau Avenue, Belfast.

Police received a report just before 6.45pm that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened the staff and guests present.

Chief Inspector Prendergast said: “Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.

“He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time.

“I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”