Hot day forecast for Northern Ireland, but rain and thundery showers to come

Murlough Nature Reserve in Co Down this morning (Saturday, June 24, 2023). Photo by Brian Mccready.

Northern Ireland could see isolated thundery showers later as forecasters predict another hot day.

While it is expected to stay dry on Saturday, rain is forecast for Sunday.

The Met Office said Saturday will be a bright day with broken cloud and some sunny spells, becoming very warm.

It said the heat could trigger the odd thundery shower, though most places will stay dry, with a maximum temperature of 25C.

This evening, any showers will soon clear to leave the night dry with bright or clear periods. Cloud will thicken in the west later with outbreaks of rain following towards morning.

On Sunday, thundery rain or showers are forecast, becoming brighter and drier from the west through the afternoon. There will be a maximum temperature of 21C.

The wider outlook for early next week is mixed.

According to the Met Office, sunny spells are forecast on Monday morning with rain in the afternoon. It will be drier overnight and most of Tuesday, before rain returns towards evening.

The rain will clear after midnight, leaving Wednesday bright and showery.