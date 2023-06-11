Hot, humid conditions expected in NI amid yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

It's expected to stay hot and humid in the coming days (Pic: PA)

High temperatures will continue in the coming days, despite a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

In the week ahead, highs of 27C can be expected in Northern Ireland. However, high temperatures are likely to be interspersed with thundery showers and a muggy atmosphere.

The Met Office issued its yellow weather warning on Sunday, and said it would come into effect on Monday.

It said thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland from early Monday afternoon.

The Met Office has said not all of the region will see the storms, with western counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry most likely to be affected.

Monday will bring a mostly dry start, but misty and murky in places first thing. It will then clear to warm sunshine with further thundery showers developing in the afternoon.

The showers will be slow moving, with the potential for large rainfall amounts in a short period of time.

Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard along with hail, forecasters said.

The Met Office said to expect some disruption, which could include spray and sudden flooding. This could affect driving conditions and may lead to some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Twenty-30 millimetres of rain may fall in an hour or less in a few spots, with perhaps 40-50 millimetres possible if successive showers affect the same location.

“Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard, along with hail. Staying warm and rather humid, temperatures reaching highs of around 25C in Belfast but a local 26C or 27C is possible.”

Overnight, it will remain warm and humid – so “perhaps feeling uncomfortable at times,” the Met Office spokesperson added.

Showers will generally ease overnight on Monday, but further showers are expected on Tuesday. These are expected mostly in the afternoon, where they could be heavy and thundery once again.

The Met Office spokesperson said: “Some low cloud could be visible early in the morning, perhaps turning misty and murky at times.

“This should clear quickly through the morning, leaving another warm day with plenty of sunshine in between the showers.

“It will be another warm day with highs in Belfast once again of 26C, with a localised 27C (maybe 28C) possible in some western counties.”

The weather should largely be more settled by the end of the week, though further thundery showers can’t be ruled out.

It will stay very warm and humid during the days and nights.