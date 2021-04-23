Hot wheels: Drama as car catches fire on the M2 

A car on fire on the M2 outside Ballymena yesterday

Firefighters battled a dramatic car fire on the M2 motorway in Co Antrim yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed last night that it was called to the scene on the M2 motorway at 4.17pm yesterday afternoon following a report that a car had caught fire on the hard shoulder near Ballymena.

"This was a standard car fire which occurred between junctions 11 and 12 at the Broughshane interchange of the M2 motorway," a NIFRS spokesperson said.

"The car was alight upon arrival and the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

"Two local fire crews attended the scene.

"The incident was under brought control at 4.48pm.

"There are no further details at this time," the NIFRS spokesperson added.

The road remained open throughout the incident with no diversions in place.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle, a dark-coloured Citroen C5 saloon, escaped unharmed. However the car they were travelling in was destroyed by the fire.