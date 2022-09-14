House damaged following shooting in Newtownards

The scene following a report of shots being fired in the Dakota Avenue area of Newtownards in the early hours of Wednesday, 14th September. Pacemaker Press 14/09/22

A number of shots have been fired at a house in Newtownards overnight, police have said.

PSNI enquiries are ongoing into the incident on Dakota Avenue in Co Down, during which damage was caused to the house but neither of the two occupants were injured.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that two shots were fired at a house. Damage was caused to a front door and front window. Two people were in the house at the time of the incident, but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 67 14/09/22.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .