House gutted in suspected gas explosion in Armagh city

A fire broke out at a house in Ardmore Avenue, Armagh, yesterday

A house has been gutted in a suspected gas explosion in Armagh city.

It happened in the Ardmore Avenue area on Sunday afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed the front of the property engulfed in flames as thick clouds of black smoke billowed into the sky.

Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander William Johnston said they received a report of a fire involving several properties and vehicles at 4.30pm.

After several hours, firefighters managed to get the blaze under control, but not before the flames had spread to a second property.

Pictures taken after the fire was brought under control show the roof of one house completely collapsed, with a van at the side of the property gutted.

A PSNI spokesperson said it appears to have been a gas explosion.

Firefighters at the scene

One eye-witness told Armagh I: "My bedroom door blew open with the explosion."