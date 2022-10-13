House in Co Down vandalised with sledgehammer

The door and windows of a house in Comber have been smashed by a masked man armed with a sledgehammer.

The incident occurred in the Riverside area of Comber on Wednesday evening.

Police have said the man entered the property and caused “extensive damage inside.” He was then seen leaving on foot on a short time later in the direction of the Killinchy Road.

A police spokesperson said “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2040 of 12/10/22."

Alternatively information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.