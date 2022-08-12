House in Co Tyrone set alight with occupants still inside

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, however, the blaze had already been extinguished by neighbours upon their arrival. Pic: Liam McBurney / PA

The PSNI is probing an arson attack in Co Tyrone, in which a house was set alight with two of its occupants still upstairs.

The incident happened in the Deverney Park area of Omagh.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “We received a report at 10.30pm on Thursday (August 11) that a brick had been thrown through the front window of a property in the area.

“Flammable liquid, believed to be petrol, was then poured into the living room which was set alight and a fire started around the curtains and floor.

“Two people were upstairs in the property at the time and thankfully there are no reports of any injuries.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, however, the blaze had already been extinguished by neighbours upon their arrival.

“This was an extremely reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences and our investigation is now underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Deverney Park area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2261 of 11/08/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.