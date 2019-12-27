House ransacked and jewellery taken in north Belfast burglary

A house was ransacked with money and jewellery stolen during a burglary in north Belfast on Thursday.

It happened between 3.30pm and 6.30pm in York Park.

Police are keen to identify one man who called at an address in the area asking about the sale of a car.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield appealed for anyone in the area around the time who may have witnessed something to contact his officers.

"I am also appealing to anyone who is offered rings for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch," he added.

"As part of our investigation I am also keen to identify and speak with a man who called at an address in York Park enquiring about the sale of a vehicle in the past week.

"I would appeal to this person, or anyone who has information which may help our investigation, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1004 of 26/12/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.