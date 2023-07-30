House ransacked in Co Antrim burglary

A Newtownabbey home was ransacked during a burglary on Sunday morning.

Nothing was taken from the Woodfield Glen property, but its homeowners were left very shaken.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 12.30am on Sunday that the homeowners had returned to the property and found it completely ransacked.

“At this stage it appears that the burglars left empty handed but the homeowners have understandably been left very shaken by the intrusion.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.