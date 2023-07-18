House ransacked in Co Down burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after rooms were ransacked during a burglary at a house in Carryduff on Monday.

It is believed that entry was gained to the Baronscourt Heights property by breaking an external door sometime around 11.40pm. Some of the rooms were ransacked and, at this stage, it is still being established what has been taken.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this burglary. We believe there was a number of men involved, wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up and their faces covered with balaclavas, they may have been travelling in a silver estate-type vehicle, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

"We are keen to find out any information that will help lead us to the culprits.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.