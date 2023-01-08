House ransacked in north Belfast as PSNI hunt two men ‘acting suspiciously’

The two men were reportedly seen heading towards Rosapenna Drive Credit: Google Maps

According to the PSNI, two men were seen in the Cliftonville Road area of the city “acting suspiciously”, before heading towards the Rosapenna Drive area.

Later it was reported a room in a property was ransacked.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Shortly before 9pm yesterday, Saturday 7th January, it was reported that two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area. Both were described as being in their late 20s to early 30s, and wearing hoodies. One of the men was said to have been wearing a green jumper, and the other was wearing a hat.

“The men were reported to have headed in the direction of Rosapenna Drive.

“It was subsequently discovered that entry had been gained to the property and one of the rooms ransacked.

“It is not clear at this stage if anything was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information, or who may have captured any dash cam footage, which could assist us, to get in touch via 101.”