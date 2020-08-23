House significantly damaged following suspected gas explosion in Armagh

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion at a house in Ardmore area of Armagh on August 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A house has been significantly damaged following a suspected gas explosion in Armagh.

The incident happened at a residence in the Ardmore area on Sunday afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed the front of the property engulfed in flames as thick clouds of black smoke billow into the sky.

William Johnston, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander, said they received a report of a fire involving several properties and vehicles at 4.30pm.

Four pumping appliances were dispatched the incident, alongside an aerial appliance.

After several hours, some 35 firefighters managed to get the blaze under control, however not before the fire had spread to a second property.

Pictures taken after the fire was brought under control show the roof of one house completely collapsed, with a van at the side of the property gutted.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene of what appears to have been a gas explosion at a house in Ardmore Ave, Armagh. Local residents should keep their windows closed.

"The public should avoid the area as we work to make the scene safe. Thankfully, no injuries reported at this time."

One eye-witness told Armagh I: “My bedroom door blew open with the explosion; I knew it wasn’t just a bang I heard," she said.

“My daughter and I headed up towards the smoke and phoned fire brigade as the second house in was on fire now – it seems to have spread.”