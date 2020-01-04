House significantly damaged in Dungiven arson attack

A house was significantly damaged during an arson attack in Dungiven on Friday night.

The attack took place in the Ard Na Smoll area and was reported to police around 11.4opm.

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

There were no reports of any injuries, but significant damage was caused to the property by the fire.

NIFRS ruled the fire to be caused by deliberate ignition and police are treating it as arson.

Detective Sergeant Wallace described the incident as a "reckless and sinister act".

He appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

"We are working to establish the exact circumstances of what occurred and I want to appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Ard Na Smoll last night, around 11:30pm, including persons or vehicles, to get in touch with us," Detective Sergeant Wallace said.

"I would also urge anyone who has information which may help us identify who is responsible to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 2190 of 03/01/20."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.