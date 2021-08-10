Housing Executive offer face-to-face apology to pensioner suffering mice infested home

Jean, an 86-year-old pensioner, whose Housing Executive home was infested with mice until she told her plight to Stephen Nolan. .Pic credit: Stephen Nolan

An 86-year-old pensioner whose home became infested with mice has received a face-to-face apology from the director of the Housing Executive, the Nolan Show has revealed.

The disabled pensioner shared her plight with the BBC broadcaster last week, who followed up the story with officials from the Housing Executive.

The latest update comes as a Belfast councillor has separately hit out at the council for no longer offering an indoor pest control service for Housing Executive or social housing tenants.

On Monday the Housing Executive said it regretted “any inconvenience or distress” caused to the woman, who complained about mice crawling over her while she was sleeping in bed at night.

The Housing Executive told the programme they would be carrying out an “immediate review” into the report provided by a sub-contractor about the state of the property.

They added they will “take action as appropriate”.

On Tuesday, the BBC radio show also revealed director Colm McQuillan personally visited the pensioner’s home and apologised to her, while the organisation said they planned to compensate Jean for the damaged furniture.

Mr Nolan also stated an unnamed “major legal firm” has been in contact with his show, offering to sue the Housing Executive on the woman’s behalf as she may be entitled to “significant compensation”.

A pest control expert who offered to help rid the infestation from Jean’s house said there were “hundreds of droppings” around the property.

“The sofa had holes eaten through it by mice. There was hundreds of droppings under the cushion in the sofa,” explained David on a previous show.

"Under the stairs was littered with mice droppings. Jean's bed was full of mouse droppings. The boiler cupboard and airing cupboard all full of droppings… roof space covered in droppings as well.”

A JustGiving campaign has so far raised almost £700 to help Jean buy new furniture to replace the items destroyed by the mice.

The Housing Executive has been approached for a response to this story.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson has criticised Belfast City Council for refusing to offer pest control services for social housing tenants.

In June this year, the council’s indoor pest control service resumed, but only those in the private rented sector and owner-occupied residences can avail of the service.

At the time the council stated the Housing Executive and Housing Associations now have responsibility for pest control on social housing in the present pandemic situation, a role that was previously covered by the council.

“I don’t care where people in social housing get their money from everybody in a social housing home in Belfast and beyond deserves to live free of pests,” said Ms Ferguson.

“There is absolutely no excuse for the council to discontinue a service for those people, while at the same time providing that service for wealthier homes, for people who can afford a home.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers defended the council decision and stressed it was the responsibility of the Housing Executive to deal with the issue.

“We operate with a very small team who do an absolutely brilliant job. Why shouldn’t the Housing Executive, through an outside company, or if they want to recruit their own pest control staff, want to undertake this work?” he said.

“At the moment there is at least a three-week waiting list to deal with pests. Our staff are really being pushed to the limit.

“They are doing their very best, but the members of council thought it was time to ensure the Housing Executive and all the housing associations did their part. It is their responsibility.”

Belfast City Council has been contacted for a response.