Housing Executive raises rents in bid to tackle funds shortfall

First rise to Housing Executive rents in five years

Housing Executive rents are to go up by 2.7% (Joe Giddens/PA).

Northern Ireland’s Housing Executive (NIHE) is set to raise rents for the first time in five years as it faces a large funding shortfall.

A 2.7% hike will come into effect from April 6, which will result in an average weekly increase of £1.79.

The changes will bring the average rent for a Housing Executive home to £68.27 a week, excluding rates.

NIHE rents were last raised by 4.85% in 2015/16, 4.2% in 2014/15 and 3.6% in 2013/14.

NIHE currently manages around 84,000 homes across Northern Ireland.

The rise comes as the Executive warned it may have to de-invest half of its portfolio which could result in the gradual loss of around 43,000 social homes.

Information obtained by the BBC through a Freedom of Information request revealed the Housing Executive is experiencing severe funding issues.

A first-day briefing to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said that the Executive needs £7.1bn over the next 30 years, with £3bn needed over the next 11 years to deal with the backlog of work on its properties.

The funding shortfall is “largely due to our low rents — exacerbated by four years of a rent freeze — that are insufficient to support all of our activities and costs”.

The Housing Executive cannot meet costs “as the NIHE generates insufficient income via rent to properly sustain itself”.

“After operating costs it is only able to afford around half of the investment it requires,” the document said.

It warned that if the crisis was not addressed a “two-tier social housing sector” would develop in Northern Ireland, where NIHE would not be able to meet modern housing standards in comparison with local housing associations.

“This will have an extremely detrimental impact on addressing the rising level of social housing need in NI,” the document said.

A spokesperson for the NIHE said that rents continue to remain “much lower” than local housing associations in Northern Ireland and close to £30 a week less than the average rent for social housing accommodation in England.

“Given the Consumer Price Index has risen by around 8% since our last rise in 2015, this lift of 2.7% is relatively modest and it will go directly to support our services,” the spokesperson said.

“Tenants are being informed of their new rent levels this month — approximately 75% of our tenants receive full or partial Housing Benefit support or Universal Credit towards their rent.”

The spokesperson encouraged anyone negatively affected by the increase to seek help.

“We would encourage any tenants, whether in the private or social sector, who are experiencing difficulty paying their rent to seek advice from their local Housing Executive office, contact a local patch manager or online at nihe.gov.uk,” the spokesperson said.