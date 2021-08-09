Housing Executive regrets ‘any inconvenience or distress’ caused to pensioner living in home infested with mice

Pest control expert had pledged to help woman (86) after hearing plight on Nolan radio show

Jean, an 86-year-old pensioner, whose Housing Executive home was infested with mice until she told her plight to Stephen Nolan. .Pic credit: Stephen Nolan

The Housing Executive has said it regrets “any inconvenience or distress” caused to an 86-year-old disabled woman whose home had become infested mice.

Colm McQuillan, Housing Executive director of housing services, told The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster on Monday the body takes very seriously its responsibilities for vulnerable tenants.

Mouse droppings found in Jean's home. Pic credit: Stephen Nolan

Last week pensioner Jean, who is only known by her first name revealed her plight to Stephen Nolan, telling the presenter that she “couldn’t cope” with the infestation.

She explained the mice would crawl over her while she is in bed at night and they have eaten through her sofa.

Pest control expert David Greer, who had pledged to help Jean on Friday’s programme free of charge, said it was “just the right thing to do”.

On Monday’s programme, he told Nolan: “There was an obvious entry point through an air brick in an electrical cupboard.”

Mouse droppings in Jean's home. Pic credit: Stephen Nolan

He said there had appeared to be an attempt to block up a hole, but he had used concrete to ensure no mice could get access.

"There were hundreds of droppings in it. There was a nest in it. The sofa had holes eaten through it by mice. There was hundreds of droppings under the cushion in the sofa,” explained David.

"Under the stairs was littered with mice droppings. Jean's bed was full of mouse droppings. The boiler cupboard and airing cupboard all full of droppings… roof space covered in droppings as well.”

Nolan claimed he had been told by the Housing Executive that no evidence of mice droppings could be found.

“I want this country to see, I want you all to see how a public body has treated this lady and the bog question is if the Housing Executive is treating a lady like this, and this the Nolan show knows about, then how many other poor, or vulnerable people are they leaving like this,” he told listeners.

"I’m actually trying my best to contain my emotion about this."

David said: “When the cooker was pulled out, there was hundreds of droppings, when the fridge was pulled out. Jean has told me no one had pulled the cooker out, no one had looked behind the fridge...no one looked under the stairs

"It was all very easily found, and very easily remedied.”

Mr McQuillan, who had been interviewed ahead of the programme, said: "In Jean’s case we received a report from her and her carer that she had a problem with mice. And is in the normal way, in these circumstances we raised an order with a sub-contractor who did attend to the property.

"Left the bait boxes, which we believe is the industry standard, we’ve been led to believe, and we were in contact after that and quite regularly last week.”

He stressed they believed the appropriate action had been taken, including checking for obvious signs of mice infestation, adding a report had not flagged up any issues – including mice droppings or dead mice – at that particular tim

Nolan put to him that there were clear signs of mice infestation, including droppings throughout the home.

Mr McQuillan replied: “Well I’ll obviously have to check that out from our side., because that's not the report that I have received.

"That said, I don’t take this lightly and this an important issue for ourselves. And if Jean feels she feels she has been badly treated by ourselves, I regret any inconvenience caused and indeed distress caused.”

Reflecting on the findings of the pest expert, he said it presented issues that will have to be followed up, admitting the initial report was “unsatisfactory”.

"I’m not particularly pleased about this...I will assure that our policy procedures… are looked at carefully and we will ensure advice is given to staff and contractors to make sure they address these reports seriously, and take the appropriate action,” said the housing chief.

Jean said David had done a “great job”, adding: “At least I can sit content and I’m not afraid anymore.”

She thanked Nolan, David, and everyone who had sent her messages of support.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving campaign has raised over £200 to help Jean buy new furniture to replace the items destroyed by the mice.

The Housing Executive has been contacted for further comment.