Housing Executive rent rise branded ‘body blow’ to many low-income families

A decision by the Housing Executive (NIHE) to increase rents by 7% has been described as a “body blow” to many low-income households.

Following a request from the NIHE, the Department for Communities’ (DfC) permanent secretary approved the increase for 2023/24, considering it to be in the “public interest”.

The increase will apply to all of the Housing Executive’s 85,000 tenants. However, 78% of these who are in receipt of housing assistance will be protected from the rise. The remaining 12% works out at around 18,000 tenants.

During a media briefing, a DfC official said the decision was taken balancing two factors — affordability for tenants and the NIHE being able to fund services. It was also stressed that the 7% increase is in the backdrop of inflation running at 10.1%.

Taking effect from April 4, the increase equates to an average rent increase of £4.86 per week and brings the average rent for a Housing Executive property from £69.49 to £74.35.

Over the last seven years, NIHE rents have been frozen for five of those years.

NIHE chief executive Grainia Long said the organisation is “acutely aware” of the financial pressures the public landlord’s tenants are facing.

“Working alongside the Department for Communities, we wanted to ensure that the impact on tenants’ affordability was kept to a minimum, while at the same time making sure that we can continue to invest in our homes and provide tenant services,” she said.

“Rents pay for services to tenants. The decision to increase rents ensures ongoing investment in our tenants’ homes and continued provision of customer and neighbourhood services.

“A further rent freeze would have amounted to a cut in services, whereas the new rent level will improve our ability to invest in our stock and work to keep our tenants safe, warm and dry, and ensure sustainable levels of pay for our staff.

“It has also taken into the account the rate of inflation and rising costs for goods and materials.”

Ms Long added that in 2022, the NIHE invested more than £190m in maintaining and improving its properties and this will increase to beyond £200m this year.

She said: “Over recent months we have grown our financial inclusion team to provide benefits checks to make sure tenants are receiving everything they are entitled to and to help resolve complex benefits issues.”

UUP MLA Andy Allen hit out at the announcement

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen voiced his concern.

“This will come as another body blow to many low-income households who are already facing intolerable pressures on their finances,” he said.

“While I accept that NIHE are themselves facing budgetary challenges, this increase is almost three times the last increase in 2020 but the question must be asked; how much of this is due to the failure to effectively plan over the last decade or more?”

Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said the rise in rents will pile more pressure on families already struggling.

“This is the biggest rise in Housing Executive rents for many years at time when people are struggling to keep the heat and lights on,” she said.