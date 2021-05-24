Hovis bakery workers end Belfast strike after 11 days following new pay deal say Unite

Hovis workers at a Belfast factory have ended a 11-day strike after union Unite said a pay deal had been struck with the company. Picture by Declan Roughan /PressEye

Workers at a major bread bakery in Belfast have ended their 11-day strike after union members voted in favour of a new pay deal.

Hovis staff agreed with a majority of 79% to accept the latest increased pay offer from management, Unite the Union said on Monday.

According to the trade union, the pay deal includes an 8% increase over two years, with the first increase backdated to January 2021.

Earlier this month Unite had warned of the “likelihood of bread shortages” at the weekend as Hovis workers confirmed they would go on all-out strike action.

Previously, a management offer of a 3% pay increase was rejected by workforce representatives as it does not deliver on Northern Ireland workforce pay parity with Hovis workers in Great Britain.

Unite had maintained post-Brexit red tape will make it more difficult for bread to be brought in from Britain as supply falters at the Apollo Road site in south Belfast.

There had been reports of stores across Northern Ireland with less bread available on shelves.

Sean McKeever, regional officer for Unite confirmed that the vote had taken place at the Hovis’ Apollo Road site in south Belfast with members of both Unite and the Baker’s union voted overwhelmingly to accept the improved pay offer.

“This result is a huge victory for these workers – a victory won through determined all-out strike action which extended to 11 days,” he said.

"I wish to congratulate our members and those of the Baker’s union for their stand and their unity in pursuit of the demand for a fair pay increase; this demonstrates the benefit of collective organisation and a preparedness to take militant industrial action.”

He added that workers would be returning to the production line on Tuesday at 6am.

“This strike should never have had to occur,” added Sean.

"These workers have been forced to stand around the clock at picket lines for 11 days to win a pay deal that should have been made long ago.

"As a result of this entirely avoidable strike action, not a single loaf of bread was baked in 12 days, and supermarket and retailer shelves have been left bare of Hovis bread as well as a variety of bread products made by these workers, including bagels and pancakes.”

Mr McKeever added: “The strike action by Hovis workers is a shining example of how, through standing together, working-class people can improve their lot even during a pandemic.

"This exemplary 11-day, all-out strike demonstrates what is needed if workers are to tackle the corporate race to the bottom. I’m very proud to have stood with these workers in that fight.

"The workforce is going back into this workplace more organised than ever before.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said Hovis staff should be congratulated and commended.

“Throughout the pandemic these workers left their families, and went into work to feed those on the front line and those safely at home. They should never have been forced to stand on a picket, after their work in dangerous and uncertain times. They have more than proved their worth,” the West Belfast MLA said.

“Hovis workers challenged divergence in pay rates from their colleagues across the water. Though they do the same work in Belfast, they were paid significantly less for it. This was wrong and I am glad they have won.

“This is an important lesson from their action: when workers get organised and take collective action, they can win better conditions even when it looks unlikely.”

Hovis has yet to comment on the pay deal.