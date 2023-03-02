Hovis planned strike action suspended after ‘improved offer’ in pay negotiations

Hovis workers previously took part in an 11-day strike over pay negotiations in 2021. Picture by Declan Roughan/PressEye

Strike action planned by bakery workers at bread company Hovis has been suspended following an improved offer in negotiations with management.

Last week, Unite the Union confirmed that all-out strike action was due commence at the Belfast bakery from 6am on Sunday March 5 as staff members pursue a cost of living pay increase.

However, the industrial action has been paused following a last minute improved pay offer being made by management in negotiations.

Previously, regional officer for the workforce, Sean McKeever, issued a last-minute call for management to address the workers’ pay claim and avoid an unnecessary strike.

He said: “The Hovis workforce has repeatedly demonstrated their willingness and determination to secure improvements to their pay and conditions. A ballot of more than 95% for strike action should surely force some reconsideration by management.”

In a statement Unite said they have confirmed that it has “moved to suspend” its planned action for seven days while it ballots its members on the improved offer.

"If they vote to reject the deal, continuous strike action is now scheduled to commence from the morning of Sunday March 12th.”

Hovis workers last took part in a strike back in May 2021, lasted 11 days and was ended after a revised pay increase from management was offered.

A spokesperson for Hovis said: “We can confirm that the strike has been postponed and an agreement has been reached to formally recommend our revised pay offer to workers. We hope to see a positive result and conclusion to the action next week.”