How a Belfast group is aiming to restore an inner city community with focal point at former church

A Belfast community will come alive next weekend to celebrate a former Catholic church.

It’s part of the Sailortown Gathering Festival to mark the 150th anniversary of the now derelict St Joseph’s.

Sailortown Regeneration Group (SRG), which has a 150-year lease on the building, is organising a number of events from June 9-12 to raise funds for regenerating the area.

St Joseph’s was closed and deconsecrated in 2001 because of a dwindling congregation.

Since then residents have been trying to protect the building.

Festival organiser Terry McKeown said: “There are lots of different things happening across the weekend and it’s all to highlight Sailortown.

“Really, it’s a celebration of how far we have come and how we are going to prosper in the future.”

SRG has been gradually repairing St Joseph’s since 2017, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We try to organise a range of events throughout the year to help fundraise for repairs, this is a first ever festival so we are very excited,” she added.

St Joseph’s has always been an important part of the community in Sailortown.

Terry said: “When it closed its doors in 2001, the locals started saying Mass on the steps every Sunday at 10am and they kept doing that until 2020; they only stopped because of Covid.

“The church is really a community hub, it’s in the heart of the community and it represents our community.”

SRG’s goal is to ultimately bring more people back to the area.

Terry explained: “In the Sixties and Seventies we were pushed out of the city, and now we want people back into the community.

“We want to create an inner city community for families with local shops and local businesses.

“We are really driven by ex-residents, we have a lot of support from people that moved out of the area.

“They know what works in urban communities and they want to bring it back for their children and their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren.”

Singer-songwriter Taylor Lally, who is performing on the Saturday night, said she was excited about the festival.

“When I first came to the church and was introduced to Terry and got chatting about the work in the community and the love for the building, I couldn’t believe how lovely it was,” she said.

“It is a lovely thing to raise money for and I just want to get as many people involved as possible.”