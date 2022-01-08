How a sailor from Belfast met his Carrickfergus Girl

Family friend’s country song tells couple’s love story from when they first met in 1968

A love story between a sailor in the Royal Navy and his ‘Carrickfergus Girl’ who met during a dance at Belfast’s famous Floral Hall on Christmas Eve in 1968 has now been made into a catchy new country song by a family friend.

The video of the song has just been made available to watch on YouTube and features some photographs of the couple during the 1960s and a video of them dancing only a few years ago.

The sailor and his Carrickfergus Girl, also known as Gary and Rosie Ames, were surprised by the song on Rosie’s 70th birthday party back in 2016 when their daughter Tori had arranged for the song to be written about how they met.

It was written, produced and performed by Steve J Curtis, a musician from Halesworth in Suffolk, who has been friends with the couple for more than 30 years.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Gary said: “His research about Carrickfergus, the Shore Road, the Floral Hall and the Glitter Ball was great and to put that all together about us meeting for the first time and singing Carrickfergus Girl at Rosie’s party, it was just wonderful — dancing has always been something magical to us.”

Rosie moved to Carrickfergus with her family when she was just five years old, and had moved to London for work earlier in 1968 when she was just 22, and when she met Gary she was home visiting family for Christmas.

Ironically Gary’s family, who were originally from Suffolk, had just moved to Northern Ireland and he had arrived from the Royal Navy to visit them for the holidays when he attended the Christmas Eve dance at Floral Hall.

In the video of the original song ‘Carrickfergus Girl’, there are images of Rosie from the 1960s wearing a red dress which she was wearing the night they met.

It tells the story of how Rosie loved attending dance halls and reminisces about some of her favourite bands.

There is also a painting of Floral Hall in the video, which was created by renowned artist Ronnie McClune, the husband of one of Rosie’s friends who attended the dance with her the night she met Gary.

Love story: The Carrickfergus Girl, Rosie Ames nee Heyburn, and sailor Gary Ames who she married after meeting in the Floral Hall

After meeting at the Christmas Eve dance, the couple were together for just seven months before they married on August 12, 1969 at Belfast’s Methodist College Chapel, one of the first weddings to take place there.

Gary said that just six weeks after the wedding he was stationed out at sea for 10 months.

Rosie then moved back to her flat in London and continued working as a teacher.

“I would write letters home to Rosie as of course we had no mobiles or phones,” said Gary.

“It would take up to three weeks to get a response, it wasn’t just like sending an email!”

After his first 10 months were up, he came home for four months before being sent away for another 10 months.

Rosie in the red dress which she was wearing the night the couple met

Rosie said it was certainly a difficult start to a young marriage,“but we survived it”.

In Gary’s 11 years working in the Royal Navy, the couple moved around different areas of England before eventually settling in Essex, where they are still based. They had two children, Victoria and Tim.

Despite living in England for well over 50 years, Rosie and Gary said that they would still continue to visit Northern Ireland every other year.

Rosie said that she hopes the video and song about how they met will “bring back many good memories for so many people”.

“The 1960s were truly a fantastic time to be a teenager, the showbands, the cars, the dance halls, the music, getting ready on a Saturday night and hoping that you were going to be asked to dance, it was just a great time,” she said.

Gary added: “We hope whoever hears this song will be reminded of their teenage years and will be a magical throwback for people all across Northern Ireland, and perhaps anyone else who met the love of their life at the Floral Hall.”