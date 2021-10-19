How Antrim is a hotbed for ghost activity after ‘64 ghouls’ spotted

County has seen the most sightings in NI

Spooky season is officially upon us and while creaking stairs and mysterious rattlings are often brushed off as nothing untoward, others have spotted ghosts in some of Northern Ireland's most sinister hotspots.

It's a fringe industry but ghost-hunters have reported 135 sightings of phantoms, with Antrim Northern Ireland's most ghost-riddled county — 64 ghost-sightings have taken place there in total.

There have been 19 sightings of ghosts in Tyrone, 18 in Co Down and 14 in Armagh. Meanwhile, there have been 12 sightings in Londonderry and eight in Fermanagh.

For ghost-hunters, the former Roe Valley Hospital in Limavady is reported to be a prime location to spot the apparitions. In 2009, a member of security staff at the building one night noticed a suspicious figure while photographing the building with a camera while guarding the former hospital, which closed in 1997. The hospital was once known as the Limavady Union Workhouse which opened in 1842 before it eventually closed to the poor in 1930.

The security guard never discovered who the ghostly figure that appeared in the photograph was but locals are certain the old hospital, which has now been restored and continues to be used on occasion, is haunted and plays host to the sound of crying babies along with men and women who walk the building in uniform.

Independent voucher site NetVoucherCodes.co.uk collected data from around different regions of the UK and what spooky sightings have been recorded there to see which locations have the eeriest hotspots. Ahead of Halloween, the data could help ghost hunters plan a trip in the hope of a ghost sighting in the UK, where there have been a staggering 12,000 ghost sightings in total.

In Northern Ireland, people have reported seeing ghostly figures travelling along roads, witnessing the ghosts of gentry haunting the corridors of houses their families used to own and even turning over in bed to see a ghost looking back at them, dressed in clothing from the past, before disappearing without saying a word.

Armagh Gaol

There are famous ghosts including the friendly figure of Ballygally Castle's Lady Isabella Shaw, the ghost of Aunt Hessey at Ecclesville House in Fintona, Co Tyrone and the poltergeist that haunting the Cooneen Ghost House in Brookeborough.

A ghost could be spotted anywhere, with some sightings reported in hotels, homes, in forests, on roads or in the comfort of one's own home. There's no doubt that spotting a spirit is likely to send shivers down anyone's spine.

A spokesperson for the website said: “Ghost sightings in the UK go way back to the 1930s when a witness claimed to have spotted Annie Chapman, the second victim of Jack the Ripper.

“Since then people have been obsessed with haunted houses and ghost sightings. People are actively seeking ghost hotspots in the hopes of having an eerie experience first hand and others will just be interested in knowing the number of ghost sightings in their area.

“Our research has found that the number of ghost sightings across the UK are quite high, with a fair amount of sightings in each region.”