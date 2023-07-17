Chloe raking in dough with sales of earrings made from Ikea bags and video games

A Lisburn woman who has created a six-figure business with her weird and wonderful jewellery designs is encouraging others to pursue their dreams — even if they don’t have business knowledge.

Chloe Morris (23) founded Cuteryko three years ago during the pandemic while studying for a degree in graphic design at Ulster University.

“I started it as a hobby when we were in lockdown,” she explained.

“I was in university and had been furloughed from my job in Sainsbury’s. I always enjoyed accessories, so I started making earrings from old Nintendo DS games around the house, and then I went to charity shops and got things to upcycle.

“I really liked finding unique things that you wouldn’t think could be turned into earrings. I thought it was so fun.”

Watch: How earrings made from Ikea bags and Nintendo games turned Lisburn woman into TikTok star

Cuteryko is entirely independent, with Chloe selling bags, rings, necklaces and bracelet designs, but she says her most popular products are the quirky earrings.

The bestsellers include earrings made of mini make-up mirrors, Ikea bags, bitesize lipsticks and tiny bubble wands.

Chloe said: “A lot of the earrings have two functions, so for example the bubble earrings might be the most popular.

“You can take them off and blow bubbles with them. People love those for festivals.

“My favourite ones are the lipstick earrings. I think they’re really fun and so handy as well.

“I get the most compliments about them.”

Cuteryko Ikea bag earrings

Chloe attributed a lot of Cuteryko’s success to Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed nearly 300,000 followers, with her products being viewed by tens of millions of people.

“Quickly after I began creating earrings in 2020, I decided to set up an Instagram, which is probably the best thing I could have done at the time,” she said.

“In the first six months, I got over 20,000 followers.

“I think I had a good eye for digital pictures. I made all my branding and logos myself and designed my own website.”

Her fiancé Carl previously worked in finance, but ever since social media helped Cuteryko take off, he quit his job and now works with Chloe in the business full-time.

As a young woman from a single-parent family growing up in Northern Ireland, she didn’t have external funding or financial support, which is why Carl believes she is so inspiring.

“I’m very proud of her. She did her degree while starting her own business during a global pandemic and graduated last year with a first class honours,” he told this newspaper.

“She has done so well and I want her to get the credit she deserves.”

Cuteryko earrings

Chloe came up with the name ‘Cuteryko’ when she was aged 12 for her social media pages, and although it doesn’t mean anything specifically, she’s glad the name stuck as it’s memorable and has a “cute” vibe to it.

“We have so much international business now and I feel the name gives it more legitimacy than something like ‘earrings by Chloe’,” Carl added.

Since creating an account on TikTok around a year ago, the couple said that the business has gained much more attention around the world.

Carl said: “Before our orders mainly came from the UK and Ireland, now I’d say over a third are from the US and we ship pretty much everywhere in the world as well.”

Cuteryko has dispatched over 10,000 packages since beginning three years ago, and last summer received a major boost when new bead bags went viral online.

Chloe Morris and Carl O'Neill

“That was last July and within that month we made nearly £20,000 turnover,” said Carl.

“Since then, it’s been building so much and this current tax year, we’re forecasting to make six figures. It’s been absolutely amazing.”

With no previous entrepreneurial experience or qualifications in business studies, Chloe’s advice to others considering starting their own creative venture is to “just put yourself out there”.

She said: “Definitely make an Instagram and a TikTok, show what you’re selling, show your personality. Make sure your branding is strong and I definitely think if I was able to do it, anyone can.”

Chloe added that anyone can advertise easily and organically through social media without having to pay a penny.

“You don’t have to have big backing, but start small and keep building,” she explained.

“Instead of doing nine to five, you’re basically working 24 hours a day, but it is fun and you enjoy it more when you’re doing something you love.”

You can find out more at cuteryko.com or follow @cuteryko on Instagram and TikTok