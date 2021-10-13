How Palestine changed my life: NI teacher Charlotte Carson who stood in front of Israeli tanks to run for Assembly
Teacher Charlotte Carson, who will run as an SDLP candidate in East Belfast in the next Assembly election, talks to Suzanne Breen about working in Gaza with the International Solidarity Movement, learning Arabic and the joys of Palestinian hospitality
Suzanne Breen
A Belfast woman who risked her life acting as a human shield to prevent Israeli soldiers shooting civilians and demolishing Palestinian homes is to run as an SDLP candidate in the Assembly election.