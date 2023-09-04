How Sean Graham memorial arrest debacle proved the final straw for Simon Byrne

PSNI chief has stepped down following a four-year stint as Chief Constable

Faced with problems at every turn, Simon Byrne has finally fallen on his sword.

After days of mounting pressure, Simon Byrne bowed to the inevitable on Monday afternoon.

The beleaguered Chief Constable succumbed to overwhelming demands to resign from his role, with his departure announced following another emergency Policing Board meeting.

In the end, the fallout from the Sean Graham’s memorial arrest controversy proved insurmountable.

Last week, High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a 2021 commemoration event for the victims of the 1992 UDA atrocity on the Ormeau Road.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

Though Mr Byrne came through an emergency Policing Board meeting last Thursday, his refusal to resign and claim that the ruling would be appealed sparked a furious reaction among unions associated with police officers and staff.

Both the Police Federation and NIPSA – the union representing much of the police staff – indicated they would be meeting this week to discuss submitting motions of no confidence in the Chief Constable.

It has proved the final straw in a series of gaffes that spanned not just the intense scrutiny of the last few weeks, but date back to the very days after he took on the role four years ago.

In September 2019, Mr Byrne sparked a political storm when he said measures including taking their children into care could be employed in the policing of paramilitaries.

He later said he did not intend to suggest children could be used as pawns in the battle against terrorism, but added that he would not be apologising.

Just months later, he again caused controversy when an image of him posing with armed officers at a police station in Crossmaglen on Christmas Day was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The move – which sources say he was advised against at the time – was branded “offensive” by Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy, and ultimately resulted in the PSNI carrying out a review of policing in south Armagh.

That report – which made 50 recommendations – was welcomed by nationalists and people living in the area, but a section on the future of memorials for murdered RUC officers led to concern among unionists, with the first calls for his resignation being voiced.

When questioned on the inclusion at a Policing Board meeting, Mr Byrne said the PSNI were “not removing memorials and never have been”.

Further pressure to resign was heaped on the Chief Constable following the decision of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) not to prosecute anyone in relation to the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey in June 2020.

The funeral had attracted 2,000 mourners at a time when Covid regulations were in place.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resigned. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemakeer

The incident that has ultimately led to his downfall occurred just months later following the handling of a man’s arrest at the Sean Graham’s massacre memorial in February 2021.

Mark Sykes had been shot multiple times in the loyalist terror attack, and the two police officers who arrested him were referred to the PPS, but a decision was made not to prosecute them.

The Police Federation later launched a legal case in defence of one of the officers, who was suspended following the incident. That legal case concluded last week, ruling the officers were unlawfully disciplined.

The PSNI’s handling of the Black Lives Matter protests also brought criticism of PSNI management.

There were 72 cases of £60 penalty notices issued at Custom House Square in Belfast and Guildhall Square in Derry on June 6, 2020, at a rally that was part of a global movement following the murder of George Floyd in America by a police officer.

There were 14 people reported to the PPS as well following the June 2020 protests.

The PPS later said there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence”, and the PSNI had to ask the Courts Service to refund the fines.

The comparison in the handling of the BLM protests and a ‘Protect our Monuments’ protest that took place at the same time was also noted by human rights campaigners.

No such fines were handed out at the gathering of loyalists attending the monuments rally at Belfast City Hall, which was also held in June 2020.

In January this year the force said it sacked nine officers in the previous 12 months for misconduct related to sexual or domestic abuse. It has also revealed there were currently 74 ongoing cases, with 32 officers suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct.

At at time when the PSNI is also currently under fire for the poor representation of either Catholic of female officers in the higher ranks, the data breach of August 8 this year ramped up pressure on Mr Byrne even further.

Details of 10,000 police officers and staff were mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, putting the security of the entire staff at risk.

The news led to further revelations that a laptop, radio and documents had been stolen from a police officer’s vehicle in Newtownabbey, while just days later an officer drove off with a number of documents on the car roof, sparking further security concerns.

A number of those details have been posted publicly by dissident republicans, with one man already appearing in court to face charges relating to the breach.

Another incident of this nature on Friday revealed further farce, after police initially claimed details of “three serving officers” had been posted on a bus shelter in Dungiven.

Hours later, a second PSNI statement confirmed the information on the poster was incorrect, leading to one woman named on the poster to issue a statement through her solicitor to “categorically deny” she was a serving police officer, adding: “I have never been employed by the police in any capacity”.

Later on Friday, the DUP confirmed they had submitted a motion of no confidence in the Chief Constable to the Policing Board and when the monthly meeting scheduled for September 7 was cancelled to be replaced by an emergency meeting on Monday, the writing was on the wall.

Faced with problems at every turn, Mr Byrne has finally fallen on his sword.