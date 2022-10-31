How some of our young people across NI are celebrating Halloween

Halloween is well and truly upon us and from pumpkin carving to fireworks, there is plenty to do across Northern Ireland tonight .

Derry is hosting its first full Halloween celebrations since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with four days of festivities, finishing with a parade and fireworks display.

Belfast is hosting a range of events, with Let’s Go Hydro having a fireworks display and floating bonfire just minutes from Belfast city centre, with a cinema marquee and food trucks on site.

Meanwhile, Ballycastle is hosting a Halloween parade through the Co Antrim town followed by a fireworks display at the seafront.

Some Halloween enthusiasts from Armagh have also shared their plans for the spooky season.

Casey Grimley

Like a lot of teenagers, Casey Grimley (16) is excited to celebrate Halloween.

She is planning on visiting Cookstown for the season, saying: “I'm going to be going out with my friends, I'm really excited.”

Casey is going to a teenage disco, and is hoping to make the most of it.

“This is the first time we have all been out together since the summer time, so it is going to be big, everyone is very excited,” she said.

Casey added that she plans to impress everyone with her Halloween costume this year.

“I actually really like my costume, I'm going as a forest fairy, but I don't have any wings, so I'm going to be more of an elf,” she said.

Maisie McSorley

Someone else who has made finding the perfect Halloween costume a priority is six-year-old Maisie McSorley. She is dressing as a dead policewoman as she plays trick or treat.

“She got the policewoman costume for Christmas and really wanted to wear it, so she's a dead policewoman to make it more Halloweeny,” her grandmother explained.

Maisie has already begun celebrating Halloween by having a costume party in her school.

“She had a policewoman jacket with fake blood on it and her hat, but she has half the costume off now,” her grandmother said.

To continue the celebrations, Maisie and her family watched the fireworks display at Craigavon lakes on Thursday and held a Halloween party.

“It's nice for all the children, it's just something small,” Maisie's grandmother said.

Stephen Hattar

Nine-year-old Stephen Hattar will be celebrating the spooky season by watching a movie.

“I'm really excited, it's going to be so fun, I'm going to watch a really scary movie and then probably not go trick-or-treating,” he said.

Despite not going trick-or-treating, he is excited for the holiday.

“It's going to be lots of good fun,” he said.

Being an avid Harry Potter fan, he decided to dress as the wizard this Halloween.

“I really love him so I'm going to dress up as him,” he said.

Stephen plans to complete the look with a magic wand and DIY scar.