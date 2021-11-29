How to get your Covid vaccine passport in Northern Ireland

The NI CovidCert app is now mandatory to show at some hospitality venues.

Monday (November 29) marks the first day of the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme which will require those wanting to gain entry to certain hospitality and entertainment venues to show proof of vaccination.

The Department of Health confirmed that Covid certification regulations will now be made and commenced on Monday rather than being laid in draft form only.

Premises covered by the regulations will be required to comply from today but there will be a grace period without any enforcement up to December 13 2021.

If you cannot show proof of vaccination, you must demonstrate that you have a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

It was initially being rolled out to every venue and business within the hospitality sector, but on Friday the Executive announced that regulations around the certification system would not be mandatory “at this stage” to any venue which does not serve alcohol or operate a ‘bring your own’ service.

It means the likes of cafes and restaurants which do not serve alcohol will not have to implement the system.

Since the controversial measure was backed by Stormont ministers earlier this month, there has been a surge in people coming forward for their first vaccination.

NI's Chief Medical Officer, Sir Michael McBride, said 10,000 people had presented for a first jab in the last week - a number he described as "quite remarkable".

Where do you need to show your Covid certification?

There are a number of venues where you will have to show your Covid-19 vaccination passport.

This includes nightclubs, hospitality venues which serve alcohol, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and conference centres, indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated.

You will also have to show proof of vaccination or of a negative lateral flow test when you attend outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated and events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated.

How do I get a Covid-19 vaccination passport?

People who have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland can obtain certification by downloading the COVIDCert NI app.

From July people have already been using it to travelling abroad but was recently updated to allow users to hold a separate certificate for domestic use.

People who have already downloaded their certification for international travel will be given an option to activate their domestic certificate.

That domestic certificate - in the form of a QR code - will scanned by venue staff using the separate COVIDCert Check NI app.

If the QR code is verified, the display will show a green screen containing a tick.

If the QR code is not verified, the display will show a red screen containing a cross.

Both apps can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

What do I need to apply for a digital domestic Covid-19 passport?

To view your Covid certificates you will first need to apply for a certificate using NI Direct. If you have not already done this the app will prompt you to apply.

If you have applied for your Covid certificate, the app will ask you to log-in to your NI Direct account. You may be asked for additional proof of identity.

The app will then automatically retrieve your certificate from HSC NI once logged in.

When your Covid certificate is valid, it will be green and you will be able to view your certificate as a QR code.

How secure is my data on the digital COVIDcertNI app?

Your data is secure – the app does not share information about your vaccination.

When you travel, the QR code will be scanned to ensure that your Covid certificate is valid.

The certificate page has a holographic HSC logo which adds an extra layer of security.

The app will not register any additional information about you and is based solely on data that is already registered by NI Direct and HSC NI.

Venues will not be recording any personal information in relation to COVID certificates, the app is data minimised and will not share data.

The verification app does not store any data. The verification app simply provides a quick way to verify that the certificate presented is genuine.

Will my booster vaccination be present on my certificate?

Current guidelines and legislation only require two doses of the vaccination to be deemed ‘fully vaccinated’.

However, we are aware that some countries are asking for booster jabs to be reflected in Covid certificates.

When policy is agreed by WHO / EU on the recording of boosters on the Covid Certificates, changes will be implemented to the Covid Certification Service to accommodate this.

How long are Covid certificates valid for?

According to the NI direct website, the NI COVID certificate is valid for three months from the date of application. Digital certificates will automatically renew a week before they are due to expire.

Can I request a paper version of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate?

If you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version using the telephone service 0300 200 7814, available Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8pm.

This is an application support line. Call handlers will not be able to provide advice on entry requirements to specific destinations or check the detail of your vaccination records.

This process will take longer than the digital process and you will be required to verify your identity in person by presenting documents at an appointed time and location.

Once identity checks have been completed it may take up to 10 working days for the printed certificate to arrive.