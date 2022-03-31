How to spot the Northern Lights over Northern Ireland tonight

The Northern Lights seen over Dunluce Castle in 2015. Photo by Jason Murphy.

Northern Ireland could be one of the best places to catch an appearance of the Northern Lights this evening.

The British Geological Survey have said there is now an increased chance of seeing the aurora phenomenon on Thursday evening and Friday across the UK, with those in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland likely to have the best opportunities.

The BGS say it is easier to spot the Aurora Borealis than you might think, but it does depend on having the right conditions of having clear and dark skies.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

According to the BGS, the aurora is caused when there large explosions take place on the surface of the sun.

This sends huge amounts of charged particles out into space, which sometimes travel towards Earth where they are captured by the magnetic field and guided towards the geomagnetic polar regions.

Read more Northern Ireland weather: Cold snap set for a return with snow showers possible

On their way down they are slowed by Earth’s atmosphere which acts as a shield.

When the charged particles collide with gas molecules in the atmosphere, the energy released manifests in bright colours.

The “auroral ovals” are most often seen in northern areas like Scandinavia, Greenland, Alaska, Canada and Russia as well as southern ovals covering the Antarctic regions

When there is increased geomagnetic activity, the ovals widen and spread meaning it can be possible to see them further south in the UK.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said sky watchers in Northern Ireland would still need a good amount of luck to catch the perfect moment.

“If people are feeling lucky, they should go out and wrap themselves up. Tonight we are still looking at a mixture of showers and clear spells,” she said.

"Initially, if you’re near the north coast that’s where you’re most likely to encounter the showers and some cloudier skies.

“However, the further south you are it’s more likely you’ll get some clear spells. It’s certainly worth a shot if people are going out this evening around 10-11pm.”

Conditions for catching the Northern Lights will also be more difficult in urban areas like Belfast.

"You do need the clear skies, so ideally you would want the northern horizon which is clear from light pollution.

"You could still head out to the north coast, and while likely to get a few showers in between them it’s where you’re going to get the darkest horizon.

"It’s a little bit of a Catch 22 there. I’m sure there will be some stunning photos but people will really need to be lucky.”