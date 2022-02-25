How to support the people of Ukraine as Russia invades

With the harrowing scenes of Russia's advance into Ukraine being beamed across the world, many in the West and elsewhere have questioned what they can do to help.

From charities and protests to staying informed, here is a short guide as to how you can make a small bit of difference to support Ukraine.

Donate to charities

A list of organisations where you can donate to help those affected by the invasion has been compiled by Ukrainians. For medical supplies and humanitarian aid you can give to United Help Ukraine, which distributes food and medical supplies to displaced Ukrainians in the country and the families of wounded or dead soldiers. You can also donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross, CARE International and the International Medical Corps.

https://www.unicef.org/ukraine/en

To help children affected by the conflict, there is UNICEF Ukraine, which is repairing schools damaged by bombings and missile strikes, as well as providing emergency responses.

https://unitedhelpukraine.org/

Supporting journalism

Many images from Ukraine that we see online and on TV, and information from behind the lines, comes from journalists in the country. The Kyiv Independent is a Ukrainian English language media outlet. You can ensure it continues by donating to its Patreon or GoFundMe pages.

https://kyivindependent.com/

Supporting refugees

The looming threat of a full-scale war has left many Ukrainian citizens with no choice but to flee to safety in neighbouring countries. Germany has offered to aid Poland in taking in refugees. Filippo Grandi, the UN's high commissioner for refugees, said they have already seen reports of scores of people fleeing their homes and the UN's Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is working with governments in neighbouring countries, urging them to keep their borders open to those seeking shelter. You can donate to the UNHCR via its website.

Following trustworthy Ukraine-based news websites

In order to voice opposition to the conflict, it is vital to understand it. To keep up to date with developments on the ground, you can follow coverage from Ukraine's news outlets, such as the aforementioned Kyiv Independent. There is also the New Voice of Ukraine, which is covering the events and also releasing comprehensive analyses of the situation, as well as op-eds from Ukrainian scholars and experts.

Ukraine World is extremely active on social media and its reporters have been gathering first-hand footage from the front lines. While not an independent outlet, the Kyiv Post is helpful to follow for its coverage of news from government sources, ministry officials and military leaders.

Protest

Protests calling for an end to Russia's invasion have been taking place around the world. There is a peace protest at Belfast City Hall on Friday evening, while there have also been protests in Dublin, with more planned.